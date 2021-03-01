Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >What are discretionary expenses?
Money manager Robert Marshall-Lee continued to buy Indian stocks even when the Modi govt’s decision to withdraw high-value bank notes spurred a selloff last November. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

What are discretionary expenses?

2 min read . 11:12 AM IST Navneet Dubey

  • In case of a job loss or a pay cut when there is a tough time going on and you have to meet out your routine expenses by cutting back on certain expenditures, you have to then first identify the discretionary expense.

The term discretionary expense means non-essential expenses which one makes during a period for the operation of a home or a business. These are optional expenses that one makes normally during a month. These spending are done basis wants rather than needs. For instance, the expenses incurred while going out for diner, buying luxury items for home decor, going on a trip, etc. comes under non-essential or discretionary expenses. Unlike for essential needs, these expenses vary hugely during a month, depending on the type of purchase.

The term discretionary expense means non-essential expenses which one makes during a period for the operation of a home or a business. These are optional expenses that one makes normally during a month. These spending are done basis wants rather than needs. For instance, the expenses incurred while going out for diner, buying luxury items for home decor, going on a trip, etc. comes under non-essential or discretionary expenses. Unlike for essential needs, these expenses vary hugely during a month, depending on the type of purchase.

Here are some of the examples related to essential expenses which one has to make during a month and are necessary. For instance, paying rent, salaries to employees if you are a businessperson, insurance premium, utility bills, etc. You are obliged to make these payments each month, you cannot do away with such payments as you might have to pay such bills along with fine or additional penalty charges the very next month.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Here are some of the examples related to essential expenses which one has to make during a month and are necessary. For instance, paying rent, salaries to employees if you are a businessperson, insurance premium, utility bills, etc. You are obliged to make these payments each month, you cannot do away with such payments as you might have to pay such bills along with fine or additional penalty charges the very next month.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The need for understanding discretionary expenses

Generally, in case of a job loss or a pay cut when there is a tough time going on and you have to meet out your routine expenses by cutting back on certain expenditures, you have to then first identify the discretionary expense. Therefore, by tracking discretionary expenses, you get to know how you can save money in times of financial emergencies.

For an organization, these expenses are usually linked with improving a company’s financial health.

Besides, it is also important to note that discretionary expenses vary depending on the business or person. For instance, buying a new vehicle may be considered a want for one person, but on the other hand, it may be considered as an essential need for someone who has to daily commute to an office, places and has no other option.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.