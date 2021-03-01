What are discretionary expenses?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The term discretionary expense means non-essential expenses which one makes during a period for the operation of a home or a business. These are optional expenses that one makes normally during a month. These spending are done basis wants rather than needs. For instance, the expenses incurred while going out for diner, buying luxury items for home decor, going on a trip, etc. comes under non-essential or discretionary expenses. Unlike for essential needs, these expenses vary hugely during a month, depending on the type of purchase.

The need for understanding discretionary expenses

Generally, in case of a job loss or a pay cut when there is a tough time going on and you have to meet out your routine expenses by cutting back on certain expenditures, you have to then first identify the discretionary expense. Therefore, by tracking discretionary expenses, you get to know how you can save money in times of financial emergencies.

For an organization, these expenses are usually linked with improving a company’s financial health.

Besides, it is also important to note that discretionary expenses vary depending on the business or person. For instance, buying a new vehicle may be considered a want for one person, but on the other hand, it may be considered as an essential need for someone who has to daily commute to an office, places and has no other option.