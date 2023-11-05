What are dynamic bond mutual funds and why should investors invest in them?
Dynamic bond funds are debt mutual funds which invest across durations. These schemes alter the tenor of the securities in the portfolio in line with expectation on interest rates.
Investors aiming for diversification of their portfolio are recommended to invest in equities as well as debt securities. Although those who aim for wealth creation opt for equity, the ones with a low-risk appetite are inclined towards debt mutual funds.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message