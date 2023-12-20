What are G-Secs and why should investors invest in them? MintGenie explains
After RBI in 2021 rolled out ‘RBI Retail Direct’ scheme to trade in government securities, G-Secs’ popularity spiked significantly. G-Secs is a tradeable instrument issued by the Government of India, or the state governments, which acknowledges government's debt obligation
Notwithstanding how seamless it might appear, striking the right balance between risk and return is no mean feat. The age-old maxim states: “higher the risk, higher the return". Conversely, lower the risk, smaller the return."
