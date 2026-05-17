What are gold-backed stablecoins and can they become the future of digital gold investing?

With gold prices surging amid escalating West Asia tensions, concerns over rising imports and pressure on foreign exchange reserves have intensified. Days after Narendra Modi urged citizens to avoid non-essential imports such as gold and foreign travel, the government raised customs duty on gold and silver to 15% from 6% to conserve forex for critical needs like energy and fertilisers.
India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies heavily on imports to meet jewellery demand. Gold imports rose over 24% to a record $71.98 billion in 2025-26, although import volumes fell 4.76% to 721.03 tonnes
Amid these developments, a post by Nikhil Kamath went viral, where he pitched the idea of a gold-backed stablecoin, suggesting it could help unlock and monetise the vast stock of idle gold held by Indian households while also generating returns for investors.
Ashish Singhal, co-founder of CoinSwitch, helps decode everything you need to know about gold-backed stablecoins
Traditional stablecoins like USDT or USDC are pegged 1:1 to the US dollar and function primarily as digital cash for payments and liquidity. In contrast, gold-backed stablecoins such as PAXG or XAUT represent ownership of physical gold held in audited vaults, backed by allocated or pooled bullion.
The key distinction is purpose: USD stablecoins optimize for transactional efficiency and market liquidity, while gold-backed tokens serve as a macro hedge and long-term store of value. Fiat-backed stablecoins are designed to maintain a fixed currency value, while gold-backed stablecoins move with gold prices.
Gold-backed stablecoins are suited for investors who want digital exposure to gold as a long-term store of value. They can help preserve purchasing power in environments where fiat inflation or currency depreciation is a concern. They also serve as a useful portfolio diversifier, offering a non-correlated hedge against more volatile assets like equities and crypto. For more conservative investors, they can act as a lower-risk entry point into digital assets while still maintaining exposure to a real-world underlying asset like gold.
In today’s ecosystem, there are two key considerations. First, gold-backed tokens like PAXG and XAUT still represent a relatively small market, which can limit liquidity and depth, especially during periods of stress. Second, because gold-backed stablecoins sit at the intersection of commodities, securities, and digital assets, they are inherently exposed to evolving regulatory frameworks; any shifts in classification or compliance requirements can directly impact issuance, access, and market operations.
So for investors looking to start, it is often prudent to begin with smaller allocations, gradually building exposure as they become more comfortable with the asset structure and liquidity dynamics.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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