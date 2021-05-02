What are income tax rules on PPF maturity proceeds when you move abroad?

The profits made on equity oriented mutual funds schemes are taxed at flat 15% if redeemed within a one year. If the investment in equity schemes is held for more than one year, the same are treated as long term capital gains. On long term capital gains on equity schemes along with long term capital gains on listed shares you get an exemption for initial one lakhs rupees and beyond that the same are taxed at flat rate of 10% without any indexation benefits.

