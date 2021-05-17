What are indemnity based health insurance policies?

The insurance companies usually have tie-ups with several hospitals and medical facilities. This offers two types of benefits to the policyholders of indemnity-based health insurance plans. Firstly, they enjoy the flexibility to choose from several hospitals and medical facilities which provide quality treatment. Secondly, at these partner hospitals, one is eligible for availing a cashless treatment i.e. the medical bill is directly settled by the insurance provider with the hospital and the policyholder need not pay anything (except co-payment share) from his pocket. A list of nearest hospitals with cashless facilities can be checked before buying health insurance.