What are multi-asset allocation funds? Comparing the top 5 funds by portfolio allocation

Multi-asset allocation funds invest across multiple asset classes, allowing investors to benefit from diversification. However, each fund can deliver different outcomes depending on how its assets are allocated.
So, let's understand multi-asset allocation funds in detail and explore the top 5 funds based on their portfolio allocation.
Multi-asset allocation funds are hybrid mutual funds that must invest in at least three asset classes, such as equities, debt, and gold. As per SEBI regulations, each of 3 asset classes must have a minimum allocation of 10%.
Depending on the fund's strategy, the portfolio may include equities, fixed-income securities, gold or other commodities, real estate investment trusts (REITs), or international investments.
One of the biggest advantages of multi-asset funds is diversification. Since different asset classes perform differently over time, investing across them can help balance risk and return.
For instance, equities have the potential to generate long-term growth while debt investments generally provide greater stability.
|Fund Name
|AUM ( ₹ Cr)
|Equity Weight
|Debt Weight
|Commodities Weight
|Real Estate Weight
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|₹84,165
|60.49%
|14.13%
|10.74%
|1.21%
|13.42%
|SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|₹18,290
|47.14%
|34.12%
|10.54%
|3.79%
|4.40%
|Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|₹15,481
|59.84%
|22.04%
|14.95%
|—
|3.17%
|Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|₹13,958
|70.15%
|11.49%
|12.95%
|0.03%
|5.37%
|DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|₹9,802
|61.18%
|13.49%
|11.94%
|4.66%
|8.73%
*Data as on 31 May 2026, Direct Plans, Source: Value Research
The five funds differ primarily in their allocation to equity, debt, commodities, and cash.
Overall, Kotak carries the highest equity risk, SBI appears relatively defensive because of its larger debt allocation, while ICICI Prudential, Nippon India, and DSP occupy the middle ground with different diversification strategies through cash, commodities, and real estate exposure.
Multi-asset allocation funds are subject to fund manager bias, as managers may allocate a larger share of the portfolio to specific asset classes.
Another key risk is market risk, as a higher allocation to equities can lead to greater volatility during market downturns. At the same time, funds with larger allocations to debt and cash may generate relatively lower returns when equity markets rally.
These funds are also exposed to interest rate risk through debt investments and commodity price risk, particularly when they hold gold. Since the mix of asset classes varies across schemes, the risk and return profile of each fund can differ significantly.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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