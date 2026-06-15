What are mutual funds buying? ICICI Bank, Lenskart, Gujarat Gas among top picks

Mutual funds increased exposure across a mix of banking, digital and energy stocks in May. Here's a look at the large-, mid- and small-cap names that attracted the highest inflows.

Kirti Jha
Updated15 Jun 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Gujarat Gas emerged as the most-bought small-cap stock in May, attracting nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore of inflows.
Gujarat Gas emerged as the most-bought small-cap stock in May, attracting nearly ₹4,000 crore of inflows.

When mutual funds make large bets on a stock, investors often tend to take notice. Backed by research teams, company interactions and detailed sector analysis, fund managers often spot opportunities well before they become consensus trades. While portfolio activity should not be viewed as an investment recommendation, it can provide useful insights into where institutional money is moving.

The latest data for May shows which stocks attracted the highest mutual fund buying across large-, mid- and small-cap segments. The names span private-sector banks, consumer-facing internet businesses, energy companies and financial services firms, reflecting the breadth of mutual fund activity during the month.

Top 5 most-bought large-cap stocks

Private-sector lenders occupied the top two spots in the large-cap buying list, making financials the most prominent theme in this segment.

Stock

Approx. buy value ( crore)

ICICI Bank9,955.25
HDFC Bank7,529.79
Reliance Industries7,016.80
Adani Enterprises2,246.83
Eternal2,223.51
Source: Rupeevest

ICICI Bank emerged as the most-bought large-cap stock in May, attracting nearly 10,000 crore of mutual fund inflows. HDFC Bank followed with purchases worth 7,530 crore, while Reliance Industries drew buying of more than 7,000 crore.

Together, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries accounted for nearly 24,500 crore of purchases, representing the bulk of buying among the top five large-cap stocks.

Also Read | Parag Parikh Flexi Cap doubles down on IGL, MGL; adds more ITC and bank stocks

The remaining two spots were occupied by Adani Enterprises and Eternal, each attracting more than 2,200 crore of inflows.

Top 5 most-bought mid-cap stocks

Lenskart Solutions topped the mid-cap list with inflows of 3,549 crore, followed by Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of investment platform Groww, at 2,937 crore.

Stock

Approx. buy value ( crore)

Lenskart Solutions3,549.39
Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww)2,936.83
JSW Energy2,344.70
Indus Towers872.01
PB Fintech725.57
Source: Rupeevest

JSW Energy attracted purchases worth 2,345 crore, making it the only energy company among the top three mid-cap purchases. Indus Towers and PB Fintech were the other 2 names among the top 5 names.

Notably, three of the five stocks on the list (Lenskart, Billionbrains Garage Ventures and PB Fintech) operate in consumer internet, investment or financial technology businesses. Together, they attracted more than 7,200 crore of mutual fund buying during the month.

Also Read | Book profits or stay invested at market highs? Here's what data reveals

Top 5 most-bought small-cap stocks

Gujarat Gas emerged as the most-bought small-cap stock in May, attracting nearly 4,000 crore of inflows. The stock alone accounted for more than half of the total buying across the top five small-cap names.

Stock

Approx. buy value ( crore)

Gujarat Gas3,974.35
Pine Labs1,140.43
Indraprastha Gas750.10
Bandhan Bank705.48
Sona BLW Precision Forgings102.47
Source: Rupeevest

Pine Labs was the second-largest purchase at 1,140 crore, followed by Indraprastha Gas and Bandhan Bank.

A notable feature of the list was the presence of both Gujarat Gas and Indraprastha Gas. Together, the two city gas distribution companies attracted about 4,724 crore of mutual fund buying during the month.

Auto-components maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings rounded out the top five.

What the buying trends reveal

A look across all three categories highlights a few common themes.

Financials remained a key destination for mutual fund money, with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, PB Fintech and Pine Labs featuring among the month's biggest purchases.

Digital and platform-led businesses also had a strong presence through Eternal, Lenskart, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, PB Fintech and Pine Labs. Collectively, these companies attracted more than 10,500 crore of inflows in May.

Energy-related companies were another major theme. Reliance Industries, JSW Energy, Gujarat Gas and Indraprastha Gas together accounted for more than 14,000 crore of mutual fund buying during the month.

For investors, these portfolio moves can offer a useful window into where institutional money was deployed in May, spanning everything from large-cap market leaders to newly listed digital businesses and niche energy plays.

Mutual Funds
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceWhat are mutual funds buying? ICICI Bank, Lenskart, Gujarat Gas among top picks
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.