Mutual fund managers bought shares worth thousands of crores across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks in October 2026, with ITC, BSE and Samvardhana Motherson International emerging among the biggest large-cap purchases. In the mid-cap segment, Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses, Max Healthcare Institute and Persistent Systems attracted significant buying, while JSW Dulux led the small-cap category.

The latest data from Value Research, based on portfolio disclosures for September and October 2026, shows that ITC was the biggest large-cap stock purchase by actively managed mutual funds during the month. Fund managers bought shares worth ₹7,011 crore in the company, while its total current holding in mutual fund portfolios stood at ₹41,051 crore.

BSE was the second-biggest purchase, attracting ₹1,842 crore worth of investments. Samvardhana Motherson International followed with purchases worth ₹1,714 crore, taking its current holding across mutual fund portfolios to ₹25,459 crore.

Divi's Laboratories and Mahindra & Mahindra also featured among the preferred large-cap stocks, attracting purchases worth ₹1,516 crore and ₹1,429 crore, respectively.

ITC, BSE lead large-cap purchases Among the top 10 large-cap stocks bought by mutual funds, ITC recorded the highest purchases in October. Its current holding across actively managed mutual fund portfolios stood at ₹41,051 crore.

BSE attracted purchases worth ₹1,842 crore, with its current holding at ₹16,875 crore. Samvardhana Motherson International followed with ₹1,714 crore worth of shares bought, while Divi's Laboratories attracted ₹1,516 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra saw purchases worth ₹1,429 crore, followed by HDFC Bank at ₹1,295 crore and Reliance Industries at ₹1,261 crore.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Shriram Finance and Bharat Electronics completed the top 10 list, with purchases worth ₹1,068 crore, ₹908 crore and ₹880 crore, respectively.

HDFC Bank had the largest current holding among these stocks at ₹1.91 lakh crore, followed by Reliance Industries at ₹98,526 crore.

Zetwerk, Max Healthcare among top mid-cap buys In the mid-cap segment, Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses topped mutual fund purchases, attracting shares worth ₹2,906 crore in October. Its current holding stood at the same value.

Max Healthcare Institute was the second-biggest purchase, with fund managers buying shares worth ₹2,301 crore. Its current holding stood at ₹15,241 crore.

Persistent Systems followed with purchases worth ₹2,203 crore, taking its current holding to ₹21,964 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences attracted purchases worth ₹952 crore, followed by Tube Investments of India at ₹901 crore and Dr Reddy's Laboratories at ₹817 crore.

Other stocks in the top 10 included AU Small Finance Bank, PB Fintech, Max Financial Services and Info Edge (India), which attracted purchases worth ₹601 crore, ₹466 crore, ₹454 crore and ₹447 crore, respectively.

JSW Dulux leads small-cap purchases In the small-cap category, JSW Dulux emerged as the biggest purchase, attracting shares worth ₹1,939 crore. Its current holding across mutual fund portfolios stood at ₹2,146 crore.

Cemindia Projects followed with purchases worth ₹1,457 crore, while Bonfiglioli Transmissions attracted ₹1,193 crore. Ather Energy was another major purchase, with fund managers buying shares worth ₹928 crore. Its current holding stood at ₹12,930 crore.

Tonbo Imaging India and Natco Pharma attracted purchases worth ₹896 crore and ₹731 crore, respectively. Sagility, MTAR Technologies, TD Power Systems and Bansal Wire Industries completed the top 10 list.

Among these stocks, Ather Energy had the highest current holding at ₹12,930 crore, followed by TD Power Systems at ₹6,065 crore and MTAR Technologies at ₹5,218 crore.

What should investors make of these purchases? Mutual fund portfolio disclosures can help investors track where fund managers are deploying money and which companies are attracting institutional interest. However, these purchases should not be treated as direct stock recommendations.

The value of shares bought is calculated using month-end stock prices and does not necessarily represent net buying after accounting for any shares sold during the period. Similarly, the current holding reflects the value of shares held in portfolios and can change with stock-price movements.