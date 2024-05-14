What are personal effects and how are they taxed
Summary
- A ‘personal effect’ is a movable property held by a taxpayer for their or a dependent family member’s personal use, and can include items like apparel and furniture
Generally, any profit (i.e. gain) made by a taxpayer on the sale of an asset would be treated as a capital gain and income tax would be payable on such gain. But do you know that if you sell your furniture, car, scooter or even a dress and make any gain, it is not taxable? This is because of a specific provision in the income tax laws that provides an exemption for gains made on the sale of personal effects.