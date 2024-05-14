What are personal effects and how are they taxed

It is also interesting to note that in some instances of property sale, the seller and buyer agree to the settlement of the value of furniture, fixtures, electrical fittings, etc. separately so that these articles could be treated as personal effects, which means that gains on the sale of these articles would not be taxable in the hands of the seller. However, in such instances, the seller should have sufficient documents of purchase of those articles, including bills/receipts for the amount paid, the source of investment, etc. Also, the market value of such articles should be justified, else the seller may face serious challenges in the form higher tax that may be levied by the authorities.