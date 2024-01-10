What are spot-bitcoin ETFs and why are they driving bitcoin prices upward? An explainer
Spot-bitcoin ETF refers to a financial vehicle approved by the US markets regulator, SEC, to invest directly in bitcoins rather than via derivatives. The move, if approved, would widen this cryptocurrency’s reach and popularity among investors.
The US market regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) giving its nod to spot-bitcoin ETFs is a highly anticipated event that has kept bitcoin traders and investors on the edge for quite some time now – at least since October 2023.
Meanwhile, traders are seeking protection from a potential price drop in bitcoin prices as the ETF deadline looms closer, crypto options exchange Deribit's chief commercial officer Luuk Strijers was quoted in CoinDesk as saying.
This is because some investors are speculating delay in SEC granting approval to spot-bitcoin ETFs.
