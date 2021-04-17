What are tax benefits for mediclaim policy bought by me for myself and parents?

Within these overall limits of ₹25,000 and Rs. 50,000 as the case may be, you can claim an amount up to ₹5,000 each in respect of any amount paid for preventive health check-up for yourself as well as for your parents. Please note that the premium of mediclaim should not be made in cash otherwise you will not be able to claim the tax benefits. Cash, however, can be paid for preventive health check-up. The amount paid for medical testing done prior to hospitalisation is not eligible under this sub limit of Rs. 5,000.

