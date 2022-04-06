What are tax rules for foreign retirement accounts?

This is a significant relief for people holding FRAs and this option should certainly be exercised by affected persons. They would now get credit against their Indian tax liability for the taxes paid in the foreign country on withdrawal or redemption. However, this applies only prospectively from 2021-22. If any income has been offered to tax in earlier years when the income accrued, the person would lose the benefit of claiming credit of the foreign tax. In contrast, a person who has not offered such income to tax in the earlier years of accrual, though taxable, seems to be placed better off. This does seem unfair, as the compliant taxpayer ends up paying double tax for no fault of his.

