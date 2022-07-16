What are tax-saving fixed deposits?

Each investment decision primarily revolves around two key factors: rate of returns and level of risk. Those who want to prioritise low risk over high returns tend to choose fixed deposits – which are invariably one of the safest investments but, unsurprisingly, offer low returns. The interest income on fixed deposits is taxable, however, as an investor, you can seek tax exemption under section 80C equivalent to the amount deposited in an FD.

