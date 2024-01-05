What are the benefits and limitations of investing in ETFs? MintGenie explains
ETFs amalgamate characteristics of both mutual funds and stocks, rendering them a distinctive and widely favoured investment choice. Nevertheless, investing in these funds comes with both advantages and constraints.
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be likened to bundles of marketable securities, providing a wide range of exposure by tracking not just conventional benchmarks such as NSE, BSE, or Nifty 50, but also commodities including gold and silver, themes, and sectors. This adaptability renders them exceptionally versatile instruments for constructing comprehensive investment portfolios.