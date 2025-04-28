What are the benefits of linking UPI to your credit card? 3 key advantages explained

To link UPI such as Google Pay, Phone Pe or Paytm to your card, you need to hold a RuPay card that can be mapped to the UPI functionality

MintGenie Team
Published28 Apr 2025, 06:46 PM IST
When you link credit card to the UPI -- you can route all instant payments through credit card account
If you are a regular credit card user and quite accustomed to using UPI (Unified Payments Interface) at the same time – it is recommended to link your credit card to the UPI. To be able to do that, the card should be a RuPay card. Most banks currently offer RuPay cards, which enable you to make real time payments via credit cards rather than routing them via bank account.

Almost all major banks offer RuPay cards such as Airtel Axis Bank RuPay Credit Card, Axis Fibe RuPay Credit Card, Bank of Baroda Easy RuPay Credit Card, DCB Card, Divaa RuPay Credit Card (Union Bank), Federal Bank RuPay Signet Credit Card, HDFC Freedom RuPay Credit Card, ICICI Rubyx, IDBI Winnings RuPay Select Card and Indian Overseas Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card, and others. Recently, we released a list of 7 popular RuPay credit cards which you can access here. 

These are some of the advantages of using RuPay Credit Cards:

1. You can use a credit card while you are making instant payments via digital wallet. Typically unified payments interface (UPI) platforms debit money from the bank account directly, whereas RuPay cards allow usage of the likes of Google Pay and PhonePe without having to pay directly from your bank account.

2. When you link your credit card to these digital platforms, you bank statement remains uncluttered. Only one transaction – at the time of credit card payment - will reflect it on the bank statement.

3. Risk of liability arising out of fraud falls drastically when you use a credit card. When you spot an illegitimate transaction made through your credit card, you can report it immediately to get it stopped. This protection is offered to credit card users.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

First Published:28 Apr 2025, 06:46 PM IST
