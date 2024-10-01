What are the cash deposit limits set by the top 5 banks? Check details here

Cash deposit limits: Depositors can use a cash deposit machine to credit their savings bank account instantly without having to visit a bank branch. However, these machines have a set limit for different banks.

MintGenie Team
Published1 Oct 2024, 06:09 PM IST
The cash deposit limit for SBI is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49,99 for cardless deposits and through debit cards, and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh if the account has been ceded with a PAN.
The cash deposit limit for SBI is ₹49,99 for cardless deposits and through debit cards, and ₹2 lakh if the account has been ceded with a PAN.

A Cash Deposit Machine or Automated Deposit-cum- Withdrawal Machine (ADWM) — is an ATM-like machine that enables depositors to deposit cash into their accounts using the ATM-cum-debit card.

One can use this machine to immediately credit their account without visiting the branch. The transaction receipt gives an updated account balance. Meanwhile, it is vital to realise that these machines have a set limit for different banks.

Also Read | Credit card: Is the annual fees charged by banks on their cards worth it?

Let us look at the cash deposit limits set by different private and public sector banks:

State Bank of India (SBI): Cash deposit limits for SBI are 49,99 for cardless deposits and through debit cards, and 2 lakh if the account has been ceded with a PAN.

Bank of Baroda: The cash deposit limit with a debit card is up to 2,00,000 per day where PAN is registered and 49,999 where PAN is not registered in the account. The limit for cardless transactions (by feeding the account number) is up to 20,000 per day.

Punjab National Bank (PNB): The maximum amount per transaction that can be deposited by a customer through this CAA/BNA (Cash Acceptor cum ATM/ Bulk Note Acceptor) is 1,00,000 or a total of 200 notes. If the PAN is captured in the customer account, 1,00,000 can be deposited. The limit is 49,900 if the PAN is not captured.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in October 2024: Banks to remain closed for 15 days

HDFC Bank: In HDFC Bank, the transaction limit in a savings account is 25,000, and the daily limit is 2 lakh. At the same time, the transaction limit in a current account is 1 lakh, and the per-day limit is 6 lakh. These are cardless deposit limits, while the card-based deposit limits for each transaction are 1 lakh for savings as well as current accounts.

The daily limits are 2 lakh (savings account) and 6 lakh (current account).

These are the deposit limits set by HDFC Bank

Union Bank of India: Cash deposit machines at Union Bank of India accept a maximum of 200 currency notes with a maximum value of 49,999. With PAN card validation, an additional amount of up to 1,00,000 can be deposited per transaction. The cash deposit machine impounds any counterfeit currency and such notes are not returned to the depositor.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 06:09 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceWhat are the cash deposit limits set by the top 5 banks? Check details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-160.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-160.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.