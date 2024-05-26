What are the common misconceptions about financial freedom and how can you overcome them?
Financial freedom is not about a predefined sum of money or absolute time freedom. It's not equivalent to being rich or done with financial responsibilities. True financial freedom is having control over choices without being bound by financial constraints or societal norms.
If you are a regular on LinkedIn, the term FIRE will be very familiar. The acronym, when dismantled, stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. There are numerous stories of how people have hacked this status of FIRE in their lives and in turn the lessons learnt, which through such posts, get passed on to others.