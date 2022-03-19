What are the conditions to become non-resident for income tax purpose?

So let us first examines the first condition for your son. Since his physical stay in India is going to be less than 182 days even if he stays here till 31st March 2022, he remains non-resident for the current financial year. Now let us see whether your son will remain a non resident for the next year too. Under the first condition he will become a non-resident next year if he stays in India for 182 days or more during the next year. However, as his aggregate physical stay during the four years (1918-19 to 2021-22) preceding the year 2022-2023 has already cross 365 days he will become resident if he stays in India for 60 days or more in the financial year 2022-2023 under the second condition. So your son has to ensure his stay in India less than 60 days next year to remain a non-resident for the next year too.