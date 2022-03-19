What are the conditions to become non-resident for income tax purpose?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The first condition prescribes a physical stay of less than 182 days in India during the relevant year. The second condition prescribes your physical stay in India during the four years preceding the relevant financial year less than 365 and less than 60 days during the relevant financial year.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
My son who is working abroad had never had his total taxable income in India more than ₹15 lakh. Particulars of his in India in past 5 years are as under:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
My son who is working abroad had never had his total taxable income in India more than ₹15 lakh. Particulars of his in India in past 5 years are as under:
One of the provisions of Income Tax Act stipulates that for maintaining status as non-resident, your stay in India in 4 years preceding the previous year should not exceed 365 days. But stay of my son in India in in four years 2018-19, 2019-20,2020-21 and current year 2021-22 has already totalled 378 days , how would it affect his residential status in financial year 2022-23? Can he stay in India in current year 2021-22 in March till 31st March 2022 without affecting his status as non-resident in 2022-23? To ensure that he remains non-resident next year (2022-23) to how many days his stay in India should be restricted for the year 2022-2023?
There are two basic conditions based on physical stay in India for determining whether you are a resident or no resident. You become a non-resident if you satisfy any of the conditions. The first condition prescribes a physical stay of less than 182 days in India during the relevant year. The second condition prescribes your physical stay in India during the four years preceding the relevant financial year less than 365 and less than 60 days during the relevant financial year. So in case a person satisfies any of two conditions, he becomes non-resident for tax purposes. Please note that the conditions of physical stay in the second condition for 365 days in four years preceding the financial year and 60 days during the relevant financial year are cumulative.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
So let us first examines the first condition for your son. Since his physical stay in India is going to be less than 182 days even if he stays here till 31st March 2022, he remains non-resident for the current financial year. Now let us see whether your son will remain a non resident for the next year too. Under the first condition he will become a non-resident next year if he stays in India for 182 days or more during the next year. However, as his aggregate physical stay during the four years (1918-19 to 2021-22) preceding the year 2022-2023 has already cross 365 days he will become resident if he stays in India for 60 days or more in the financial year 2022-2023 under the second condition. So your son has to ensure his stay in India less than 60 days next year to remain a non-resident for the next year too.
Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert and can be reached on jainbalwant@gmail.com and @jainbalwant on Twitter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!