What are the effects of credit counselling on your CIBIL score?
Credit counselling entails a number of sessions where you receive guidance on managing your finances, creating a budget, and developing strategies to repay debt. Putting this advice in practice can lead to better financial habits, which may eventually improve your credit score.
When you fall ill, you are advised to see a doctor. Similarly, when your credit score is not in good health, it is recommended to see a credit counsellor.
