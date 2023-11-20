What are the factors to consider when rebalancing your portfolio? 4 experts weigh in
While rebalancing your portfolio, it's crucial to address risk in line with your risk tolerance. Adjust sectors or stocks that exceed your comfort zone to align with your model portfolio's risk.
“Know what you own, and why you own it," said Peter Lynch an investor. This saying probably best encompasses your assets, how you need to look at them and whether you need to hold on to those assets or go in for fresh assets – i.e. portfolio rebalancing.
