Have you ever taken a close look at your flight ticket fare? If yes, you would have likely come across different charges such as user development fee (UDF), passenger service fee, and aviation security fee.

Here, we simplify some of these terms and how the money you paid is being utilized for.

UDF: This is the most common charge in the flight tariff. This is charged from passengers to fund the modernization of airports. This fee depends on the airport that you embark on your journey from. For example, the UDF charge for a passenger starting the journey from Delhi airport is ₹63, while it is ₹142 for passengers starting from Mumbai.

Airline Fuel Charge: To pass on the higher fuel costs to the customers, airlines may also charge ‘airline fuel charge’ or the ‘fuel surcharge’ from passengers, in addition to the base fare. For example, some of the international airlines have started charging fuel surcharge costs from April 2021 to reflect the rising fuel costs.

CUTE fee: This is also called the passenger handling fee (PHF). This is charged for providing services at the airport. This also depends on the airport you are departing from and ranges between ₹50 and ₹100 per passenger.

RCS Fee: To fund regional air connectivity to unserved / underserved areas, the government introduced the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). The RCS fee is levied on passengers departing from most airports. The fee of ₹50 charged from every passenger is used for the development of airports covered under the scheme.

Passenger service fee (PSF): This fee is levied to meet the expenditure on airport security and passenger facilities at airports. This is charged only for passengers departing from specific airports such as Kochi, Delhi, and Bangalore and would be in the range of ₹83 - ₹236.

Passenger security fee: Passenger security fee or aviation security fee is used to pay for the deployment of CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel for providing security at airports. The fee of ₹236 per passenger is collected at all airports.

Note that these charges are in addition to the base fare and the internet handling fee that the platform you are using to book the ticket charges and further taxes.

