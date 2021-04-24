What are the income tax rules on sale of property bought in name of wife?

Answer: As per the clubbing provisions of Section 64 any income arising from asset transferred to a spouse, without adequate consideration, has to be included in the income of the spouse who has made such gift. In your case the money paid by you for purchase of the shop is treated as gift made by you to your wife without adequate consideration. So the long term capital gains made on sale of this shop is required to be included in your income. Please note that you will be entitled to avail the benefits of indexation on this shop. You can also claim exemption under Section 54F by investing the sale proceeds in a residential house property or under Section 54EC by investing the indexed capital gains in capital gains bond of specified institutions like Rural electrification Corporation (REC) or National high way authority of India (NHAI) or Railway Finance Corporation etc.

