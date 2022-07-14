What are the investment options for an employee on his first job?

It is an excellent idea to start saving and investing from your first salary itself, and if you can get some tax savings as a result as well, that is an added benefit
I have just joined my first job and get a salary of ₹90,000 per month before tax. I want to start investing now and also save on taxes. What are the various investment options available for me. Also, should I buy an insurance policy now or can this wait for some time?
Under Section 80C, besides your contribution to the Employee Provident Fund that is automatically available as a tax deduction, you can also consider doing investments through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in Equity Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS) of mutual funds. ELSS funds are tax-saving mutual funds that invest in equity with a lock-in period of three years.
You can also consider starting a National Pension System (NPS ) account to save towards your retirement and get a deduction under a separate section 80CCD (1B) of ₹50,000 per annum. You could consider buying a term insurance policy, but only if you have financial dependents. An independent health coverage for self and parents can also be considered, which also give you additional tax benefits under section 80D.
I have been investing in SIPs of two liquid funds to diversify from the equity SIPs. However, the return till now (after 1 year) is only 3.5%. This seems very less. Should I switch to fixed deposits (FDs) or debt funds. I have no immediate requirement of the funds and the investment is just for diversification.
Liquid funds are meant for ultra-short term and being liquid, as the name says, the returns are lower than FDs.
If you can hold the investment for a certain period, then you can invest in FDs and in case your period of investment is more than three years, you may consider debt mutual funds and even FMP ( fixed maturity plans).The returns will be again similar to bank deposits but the advantage here is lower taxation as these are taxable under income from capital gains as against bank deposits that is taxable as income from other sources as per your marginal rate of tax.
The first query has been answered by Vishal Dhawan, CFP and founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. The second query has been answered by Surya Bhatia, managing partner of Asset Managers.