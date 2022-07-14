What are the investment options for an employee on his first job?

If you can hold the investment for a certain period, then you can invest in FDs and in case your period of investment is more than three years, you may consider debt mutual funds and even FMP ( fixed maturity plans).The returns will be again similar to bank deposits but the advantage here is lower taxation as these are taxable under income from capital gains as against bank deposits that is taxable as income from other sources as per your marginal rate of tax.

