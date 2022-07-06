What are the issues in transfer of a house if there is no will?

First, your uncle purchased the house in both your names, as co-owners, and for this had enrolled your name in the house papers as one of the owners. Unless otherwise stated anywhere else, you own an undivided 50% share in the house. However, in the absence of a will after your uncle’s demise, the residual 50% of the share owned by your uncle in the house would devolve unto his legal heirs as per the applicable laws of succession in India.