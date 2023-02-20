What are the latest rules for NRI taxation in India?

These conditions include: (a) physical presence in India during the relevant FY is 182 days or more; or (b) physical presence in India during the relevant FY is 60 days or more and 365 days or more in the preceding four FYs. (c) an individual, being a citizen of India, having total income, other than income from foreign sources, exceeding ₹15 lakh during the relevant FY, if he is not liable to tax in any other country or territory by reason of his domicile or residence or any other criteria of similar nature (deemed residency rule). The 60-day condition is extended to 182 days if the individual, being Indian citizen, is leaving India for employment outside India. It is extended to 120 days for an individual, being Indian citizen or person of Indian origin (PIO), who is based outside India and comes on a visit to India, if total income of such person, other than income from foreign sources exceeds ₹15 lakh (120 days rule). However, if his total income (other than income from foreign sources) is up to ₹15 lakh then 60 days condition is extended to 182 days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}