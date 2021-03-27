What are the possible reasons for personal loan rejection?

Shetty points to another reason for rejection. Lenders can reject your loan despite having a high income if your Fixed Obligations to Income Ratio (FOIR) is high. FOIR considers all the fixed obligations that a borrower is supposed to meet regularly every month, including house rent, existing debts such as credit card bills and EMIs on other loans, etc. The lower your FOIR, the better. It implies that you have sufficient income to repay your loan. Usually, lenders will not lend if your FOIR is more than 40%.

