What are the premium credit cards? Are they issued only to a select few? Know details here

As a credit card user, have you ever felt the urge to keep a card which is exclusive and special. What if the card gives you access to some special events or exclusive offers? Sounds tempting? Isn’t it?

These offers are typically given only on some premium credit cards which are cut above the rest. These are not regular vanilla cards with the same boring offers of small discounts on online shopping or reward points. These cards are exclusive and give special offers. There is a surprise, though! These cards could be invite-only or charge a high annual fee.

What are premium cards? Premium credit cards refer to the cards offered by top banks only to a select few customers falling in the high-income bracket. These cards typically charge a higher annual fee for two reasons: a fair price for the premium services they offer. And to make them exclusive enough for the customers in the high-income bracket.

The range of services which these cards provide include access to golf, special clubs, international lounges, 24X7 concierge service.

These are some of the premium credit cards offered by top banks

ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card: This card is given to the applicants who have more than ₹1.5 lakh monthly income. The card offers several special features including access to most iconic golfing greens in India and around the world. It also offers unlimited access to lounges in domestic and international airports.

Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card: This card charges ₹12,500 and provides what is known as ‘extraordinary weekends’ that entails golf lessons, airport concierge service and airport transfer.

HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card (Metal Edition): This card charges ₹12,500 annual fee plus taxes. It offers personal concierge services, complimentary Club Marriott membership, offering up to 20 per cent discounts for dining as well as stay.

