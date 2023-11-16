What are the pros and cons of linking your credit card with UPI?
The seamless and rapid payment capability stands out as a distinctive advantage when connecting a credit card to UPI. This allows for instant and secure transactions, eliminating the need to carry cash or monitor one's debit card balance.
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) serves as a real-time payment system facilitating seamless fund transfers between two bank accounts through a mobile app. In India, UPI has gained immense popularity, evident from the staggering figure of over seven billion transactions processed in September 2023.