What are the restrictions on cash transactions under income tax rules?

Restrictions on acceptance and repayment of loan: Not only for payment of expenses but the tax laws also have placed restriction on acceptance and repayment of loan beyond Rs. 20,000. If you accept or repay any loan, in contravention of the law, the tax department can levy a penalty equal to the amount of loan so accepted or repaid in cash. It is worthwhile to appreciate that this threshold of Rs. 20,000/- is not considered with respect to each transaction of loan but will apply to each acceptance which will result into making the balance in the loan account exceed Rs. 20,000/ or for each repayment of any loan if the balance exceeds Rs. 20,000/- at the time of such repayment, irrespective of the amount of the individual transaction of acceptance or repayment. Your transaction with banks, government, Government Company or corporation and other entities as specified by government are however exempted from this rule. So in case you pay your home loan EMIs in cash, this punitive provision does not apply.