What are the revenue streams of online gamers and how are they taxed?4 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 10:47 PM IST
- Non-reporting of income from online gaming can invite a penalty of 200% of tax amount
Online gaming industry in India has seen unprecedented growth in the past few years. From live streaming of video games, to fantasy sports to online gambling, there are various types of online gaming that generate income. Users should know about the taxation of such revenue that varies depending on the nature of income.