What are the revenue streams of online gamers and how are they taxed?

Income of minors: Being a minor does not absolve you from taxation. Under section 64(1A) of the Act, income of minor child is clubbed with the income of the parent except when the income is on account of application of any skill, talent or specialized knowledge and experience. Given that online gaming has been held to be a game of skill by various courts, income of minor from online gaming will be taxable in their own hands depending on the nature of the income. Tax evasion in the gaming industry has recently come under the radar of the income tax department. The chairman of CBDT stated that one gaming portal, with over 8 million users has distributed ₹58,000 crore in the last three years as the gross winning amount. The CBDT has urged winners of online gaming to file updated income tax returns (ITRs) and clear any income tax dues.