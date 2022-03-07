What are the revised norms for residency

a) You are in India for 182 days or more in the FY; or b) you are in India for 60 days or more in the FY and 365 days or more in the four FYs immediately preceding the relevant FY. In the above condition, the period of 60 days is substituted by 182 days for a citizen of India or a person of Indian origin, who lives outside India and comes to visit India in the said financial year. The same applies for a citizen of India who leaves India in the said financial year for the purpose of employment outside India or as a member of a crew of an Indian ship.

