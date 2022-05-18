What are the routes for exposure to gold in your portfolio?

You can continue your SIPs. However, do note that you need a horizon of at least 5-7 years for funds such as constant maturity, and the Bharat Bond fund is a target-maturity fund. The longer timeframe is needed to allow the ups and downs due to the rate cycle to even out. Currently, the period is in fact good to run SIPs. The rising rates will cause bond prices to fall, which reflects in the fund NAVs. This will offer averaging opportunities, and the advantage of buying on lows (i.e., when yields are high). You will see low to negative returns as the cycle shifts upwards but you need to be able to hold through this period.