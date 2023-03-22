What are the rules that qualify any property as ancestral?

To elaborate on the above, an ancestral property is a term used in law to refer to property that has been passed down from four or more generation to generation within a family typically through the male lineage. An individual gets the right in ancestral property by birth. Typically, ancestral property refers to property that has been inherited. In general, ancestral property is considered to be property that has been held within a family for four or more generations and has not been divided or sold off. To qualify as ancestral property, the property should have been acquired by a common ancestor, and it should have remained undivided, unsold and unpartitioned throughout subsequent generations. When and if this property is partitioned then each person should get their separate equal share.