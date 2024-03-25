What are the specific CIBIL score requirements for business loans? MintGenie explains
Borrowers with excellent credit scores typically have a higher chance of loan approval and may qualify for lower interest rates and better loan terms.
CIBIL score is an important factor that banks consider when evaluating applications for business loans. While there is not a fixed threshold of CIBIL score requirement which is applicable universally to all banks, a higher CIBIL score usually raises the likelihood of loan approval and favourable terms. Here are the general rules: