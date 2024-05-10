What are the strategies for building a diversified investment portfolio? MintGenie explains
Diversification involves aligning negatively correlated assets to protect the portfolio. In equities, market cap diversification is common. Portfolio should be spread across different fund managers and investment styles to be long-term ready for any market cycle.
Diversification as we all know at a high-level is aligning negatively correlated assets in one’s portfolio to insulate the overall performance from vagaries of any particular asset class. By including equities, fixed income, commodities and real estate one can easily get the best of all worlds but more importantly cushion against the uncertainties in any one asset class. But the role of diversification is much deeper within every particular asset class.