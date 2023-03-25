What are the tax benefits of health insurance policies?10 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Health insurance is a form of insurance that covers medical expenditures incurred by an individual for long-term well-being.
Health insurance is a form of insurance that covers medical expenditures incurred by an individual for long-term well-being. Ultimately, health insurance allows individuals and families to cover the high expenses of medical treatment. There are tax advantages to purchasing and having health insurance coverage. The premium amount paid for health insurance is tax deductible. Section 80D of the Income Tax Act allows you to claim tax benefits on your health insurance premiums. As a result, based on an interview with various industry experts, here's how you can get tax breaks on your health insurance premiums.
