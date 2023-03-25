What are the tax benefits of health insurance policies?

As per Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, the premium paid for a health insurance policy is deductible from the taxable income. The upper limit for the deductible amount is Rs. 25,000 and can be extended to up to Rs. 50,000 for senior citizens (with effect from 1 April, 2018). This implies that the policyholder is now eligible to enjoy a deduction of up to Rs. 75,000 from the taxable income. In rare cases, when the age of both the proposer and his parents is more than 60 years, the deductible amount can extend up to Rs. 1,00,000 (Rs. 50,000+Rs. 50,000).

