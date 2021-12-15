I am 60 years old, retired and in the 30% tax bracket. I want to invest in gold funds or buy gold in my wife’s name. What are the tax implications? How much gold should I have in my portfolio? I have 60% of my investments in equity invested for the past 10 years. What should I do?

If you want to invest in gold and can consider lock-in (your 60% investment is in equity and the balance is assumed to be in debt asset class, thereby you do have the necessary liquidity), then sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) are the best way to invest in gold. These bonds carry a fixed interest coupon of 2.5% per annum in addition to the returns offered by gold. These bonds come with a lock-in of eight years with an exit option after five years. If the bonds are held till maturity, the capital gain earned does not attract tax. However, the interest earned at 2.5% is taxable in the hands of investor as per their marginal rate of tax. You should restrict your exposure in gold to not more than 10% of your portfolio.

I am 40 years old. I have a personal loan of ₹10 lakh. The outstanding balance of ₹7 lakh has to be paid in the next four years. If I close the loan early, I will have to pay a big penalty amount. I have a lump sum of ₹5 lakh with me. I was thinking that if I deposit the sum in an FD, I will earn an interest on it with no risk. Should I do this or prepay? How should I go about my financial planning?

If we plan to do the personal loan repayment, there will be a prepayment charge of 4-5% of the outstanding balance. But then you will be free from paying the monthly EMI and with the next 4 years to go, you can plan to invest the same money to better use and consider starting monthly investments. If you look at it, your bank deposit if you do not repay the loan will be at 5-5.5% and the personal loan cost of borrowing will be 9-11% or even higher. The difference between the two is steep and it’s good if you prepay the loan.

