What are the tax implications of investing in gold?

If you want to invest in gold and can consider lock-in (your 60% investment is in equity and the balance is assumed to be in debt asset class, thereby you do have the necessary liquidity), then sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) are the best way to invest in gold. These bonds carry a fixed interest coupon of 2.5% per annum in addition to the returns offered by gold. These bonds come with a lock-in of eight years with an exit option after five years. If the bonds are held till maturity, the capital gain earned does not attract tax. However, the interest earned at 2.5% is taxable in the hands of investor as per their marginal rate of tax. You should restrict your exposure in gold to not more than 10% of your portfolio.