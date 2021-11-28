What are the tax implications on gifts?

Since the house property has been transferred by gift, the cost of acquisition for you will be the cost to the original owner. The indexed cost of acquisition of the asset in your case would be calculated as cost of acquisition/cost inflation index (CII) of year of acquisition * CII of year of sale. (CII prescribed for FY 2021-22 is 317). Further, if the actual sale consideration is lower than the stamp duty value by more than 10%, the stamp duty value would be regarded as the deemed sale consideration, for the purpose of calculating such LTCG/L. The tax is payable by you at 20% on the resulting LTCG. A rollover exemption on the resulting LTCG is available towards the following investments, subject to the prescribed conditions and timelines: