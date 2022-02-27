What are the tax rules applicable for freelancers in India?

These deductible expenses include rent of the property you may have taken to carry out the work and any repair costs incurred by you on such property, any repairs carried out on electronic equipment such as laptop or personal computer that you own to carry out the work, office expenses such as purchasing supplies, internet bills and phone bills, expenses related to travel undertaken for the work, conveyance bills of commute to office/co-working space and depreciation value of equipment such as laptop used in this regard.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}