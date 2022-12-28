What are the tax saving investments other than section 80C for senior citizens?4 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 06:23 PM IST
- Taxpayers, especially senior citizens can pick the new tax regime for FY 2022-2023 or stay with the existing system.
Taxpayers, especially senior citizens can pick the new tax regime for FY 2022-2023 or stay with the existing system. From AY 2022–23, elderly persons who are 75 years of age or older and solely receive pension income and interest income from the account(s) they keep with a bank are exempt from filing ITRs. For senior citizens of 60 to under 80 years of age, the standard exemption ceiling is set at Rs. 3 lakhs, while super senior citizens above 80 are exempt up to Rs. 5 lakhs per fiscal year. There are other options for taxpayers to lower their income taxes, however, the majority of taxpayers are aware of the ₹1.5 lakh deduction permitted under Section 80C. According to an interview with Dr. Suresh Surana, Founder, RSM India, here's how senior citizens can make tax-saving investments other than section 80C, to reduce their tax burden.