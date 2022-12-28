What are the tax saving investments other than section 80C for senior citizens?

Senior Citizens may also consider claiming deduction (as shall be relevant) w.r.t. to the following:

1. Deduction in respect of medical treatment of specified diseases

Section 80DDB of the IT Act provides resident individual taxpayers to claim a deduction for amount actually paid for the medical treatment of specified disease (such as dementia, Parkinson, malignant cancers, etc.) for such taxpayer himself or a dependent relative (spouse, children, parents, brothers and sisters). Such deduction in a financial year is available to senior citizens and would be restricted to the amount of actual expenditure incurred or Rs. 1,00,000, whichever is lower and would be allowed only in cases where the specified disease has been certified by the requisite medical authority as prescribed. Further, it is pertinent to note that any insurance claim received by such senior citizens should be reduced from the amount of claim of deduction.