What are the taxpayers’ expectations from budget 2023?

Tax on share buybacks: With respect to equity there is a provision for share buybacks. There are two types of buyback - tender offer and open market offer. In tender offer, the company makes an offer to buy back its shares at a particular price (offer price) at which the shareholders can tender. In case of tender offer, the company pays tax at a rate of 20% plus surcharge plus cess i.e. 23.3%. The shareholders do not pay any tax on the capital gains. Whereas in open market offer the company buys back its shares by actively buying from sellers on the exchange. In this case also, the company pays tax at 23.3%. However, the shareholder also pays tax on capital gains. Hence, the same transaction is being taxed twice. It is suggested that in case of buyback, the tax treatment should be the same as dividend and it should be taxed in the hands of investor rather than the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}