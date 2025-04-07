What are welcome gifts that come with credit cards? 5 popular cards which offer them. Check details

Credit cards offer welcome benefits which range from reward points, gift vouchers and cashbacks to memberships. Here we list out five popular cards offering generous welcome gifts

MintGenie Team
Published7 Apr 2025, 08:21 PM IST
Welcome gifts are a popular tool offered by credit card providers to attract new customers
Welcome gifts are a popular tool offered by credit card providers to attract new customers

Credit card providers often provide special privileges to the first time users to woo them. One of the common privileges which credit cards offer is the welcome gift offered by them.

Those who are not aware welcome gifts (also known as joining benefit) are a popular perk offered by the credit card providers in India to woo new customers.

Key features offered

There are a number of welcome gifts offered. Some banks offer reward points, for instance, 1000 to 10,000 on the first time.

Additionally, there could be gift vouchers for Amazon, Flipkart, Taj, BookMyShow etc. As part of the welcome gift, some card providers provide cashback - upfront or on first transaction (usually between 500 to 2,000). There could also be air miles and travel benefits especially on travel cards.

Some card providers give complimentary subscriptions such as Amazon Prime, Zomato Gold and Times Prime. Also, some premium cards also offer smart gadgets etc.

Also Read | What are UPI credit cards and why to opt for them? All you need to know

Popular cards with welcome gifts

These are some of the popular credit cards which offer great welcome gifts to users. The list is indicative and not exhaustive.

I. HDFC Regalia: This credit card by HDFC Bank gives Complimentary Swiggy One and MMT Black Gold membership as welcome gifts to the new users.

II. SBI Card Elite: This card offers a welcome e-gift voucher worth 5,000 and you can choose from an array of travel and lifestyle brands including Yatra, Hush Puppies & Bata, Pantaloons, Aditya Birla Fashion and Shoppers Stop.

III. Axis Bank Magnus Card: This card by Axis Bank provides a voucher worth 12,500 from an array of options such as Luxe gift card or the postcard hotels gift voucher or Yatra gift voucher.

Also Read | Average ticket size of credit cards falls 16 percent in H2 2024: Report

IV. Flipkart Axis Bank Bank: This card offers 600 worth of activation benefits on your Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

V. Yes First Exclusive Credit Card: This card offers a Free Amazon voucher worth 500 on spending 1000 within the first one month.

(Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit. )

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceWhat are welcome gifts that come with credit cards? 5 popular cards which offer them. Check details
MoreLess
First Published:7 Apr 2025, 08:21 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.