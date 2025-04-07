What are welcome gifts that come with credit cards? 5 popular cards which offer them. Check details

Credit card providers often provide special privileges to the first time users to woo them. One of the common privileges which credit cards offer is the welcome gift offered by them.

Get your Credit Card right now! Lifetime free Credit Card No credit score required Apply Now

Those who are not aware welcome gifts (also known as joining benefit) are a popular perk offered by the credit card providers in India to woo new customers.

Key features offered There are a number of welcome gifts offered. Some banks offer reward points, for instance, 1000 to 10,000 on the first time.

Additionally, there could be gift vouchers for Amazon, Flipkart, Taj, BookMyShow etc. As part of the welcome gift, some card providers provide cashback - upfront or on first transaction (usually between ₹500 to ₹2,000). There could also be air miles and travel benefits especially on travel cards.

Some card providers give complimentary subscriptions such as Amazon Prime, Zomato Gold and Times Prime. Also, some premium cards also offer smart gadgets etc.

Also Read | What are UPI credit cards and why to opt for them? All you need to know

Popular cards with welcome gifts These are some of the popular credit cards which offer great welcome gifts to users. The list is indicative and not exhaustive.

I. HDFC Regalia: This credit card by HDFC Bank gives Complimentary Swiggy One and MMT Black Gold membership as welcome gifts to the new users.

II. SBI Card Elite: This card offers a welcome e-gift voucher worth ₹5,000 and you can choose from an array of travel and lifestyle brands including Yatra, Hush Puppies & Bata, Pantaloons, Aditya Birla Fashion and Shoppers Stop.

III. Axis Bank Magnus Card: This card by Axis Bank provides a voucher worth ₹12,500 from an array of options such as Luxe gift card or the postcard hotels gift voucher or Yatra gift voucher.

Also Read | Average ticket size of credit cards falls 16 percent in H2 2024: Report

IV. Flipkart Axis Bank Bank: This card offers ₹600 worth of activation benefits on your Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

V. Yes First Exclusive Credit Card: This card offers a Free Amazon voucher worth ₹500 on spending ₹1000 within the first one month.