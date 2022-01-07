What are your chances of retiring with 100 crore?

Going back 20 years takes us to the start of 2001. This was at the end of the dot com bubble, when the stock market was available at mouth-watering valuations. Out of a sample of 621 companies, 209 gave a return of more than 25%, a startling figure. In other words, about one in three stocks gave returns that Teli described as unicorn returns. Going back 15 years took us close to the peak of the 2003-07 bull run. In this case, from a sample of 918 listed companies, 53 have given a return of more than 25%. This translates to about 1 in 20 (5% of surviving listed companies) that have delivered unicorn returns. Finally, going back 10 years gives us a set of 291 companies out of 1,445 beating the 25% hurdle or 1 in 5. If your chances are somewhere between 1 in 3 and 1 in 20 of making a 25% plus return, the ₹100 crore dream seems rather plausible.